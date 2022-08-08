Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.75 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 100,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 80.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,719,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

