Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.