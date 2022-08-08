Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $54.10 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

