AIA Group Ltd Purchases 535 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

PEG opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

