Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 389.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

