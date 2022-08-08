Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.30 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

