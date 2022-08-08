Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $7,583,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $70.66 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

