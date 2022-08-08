Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 55,900 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.55 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

