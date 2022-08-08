Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.70 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $11,710,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

