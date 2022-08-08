Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 106,532 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 106,532 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after buying an additional 2,952,364 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,797,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AEM opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.