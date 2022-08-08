Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

