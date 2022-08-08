Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.