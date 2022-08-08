Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,600 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

