Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

