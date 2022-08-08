Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.30.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $220.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 705,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,807,000 after buying an additional 53,745 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

