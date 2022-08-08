Robert W. Baird Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $14.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

KPTI opened at $4.68 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 336,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,368 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

