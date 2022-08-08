Robert W. Baird Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $34.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 91.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

