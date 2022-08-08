Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

