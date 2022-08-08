Barclays Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

