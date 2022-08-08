Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,882,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,517. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

