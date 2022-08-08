Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 603,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $70.93 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96.

