Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

