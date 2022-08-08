Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

