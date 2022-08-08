Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 167,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $200.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.