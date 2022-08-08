Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

