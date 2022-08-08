Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
LHX opened at $234.58 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.75.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
