Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 819 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.