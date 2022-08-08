Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

NYSE:NOC opened at $477.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.74 and a 200 day moving average of $445.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

