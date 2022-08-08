Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $327.97 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.