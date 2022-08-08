Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,237 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

