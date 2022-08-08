Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $406,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Insider Activity

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

