Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.12 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
