ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $92.85 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

