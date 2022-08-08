Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

ADM stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.