iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYC stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

