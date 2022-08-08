Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,575 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.71 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

