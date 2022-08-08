Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,566 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 5.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $153.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

