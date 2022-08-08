iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 187,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,854,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $34.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

