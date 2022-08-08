Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $82.76 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

