Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,661,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
CIBR opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
