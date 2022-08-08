Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $324.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.75 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.64.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

