Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 10,660 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 280.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

