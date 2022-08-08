Banco Santander S.A. Sells 7,300 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

