Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

RENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent the Runway Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

