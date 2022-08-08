CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of NexGen Energy worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE opened at $4.23 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

