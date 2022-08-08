Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innospec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $9,787,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 0.8 %

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

