Oppenheimer Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $13.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

