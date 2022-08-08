Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

GHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 33,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 33,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652,808 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

