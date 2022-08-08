Oppenheimer Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $15.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -128.84. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

