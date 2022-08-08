AIA Group Ltd Acquires 346 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

